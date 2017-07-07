From a Mediterranean cruise to a short break closer to home

Late deals

COSTA DORADA: Salou – Reus, 3 star Inter Apartments, 7 nights Self Catering departing from Belfast International on July 20, 2017. Price: £549 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MALAGA CITY: 3 star Zenit Malaga, 3 nights Room Only departing from Belfast International on July 23, 2017. Price: £349 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA DEL SOL: Nerja, Villa Mango, 7 nights Self Catering departing from Belfast on July 22 2017. Price: £699 per person based on 6 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CRUISE: Belfast to Majorca, October 3, 2017, Thomson Majesty - Mediterranean Medley, 3/4 Inside Plus Cabin, FB, 7nights from just £839pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, July 25, Globales Hotel Santa Ponsa Park/Pionero, Santa Ponsa, 3 Star, AI, 14nights from £959. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MENORCA: From Belfast, August 23, Hotel Sur Menorca, Punta Prima, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £619. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

RHODES: From Belfast, August 30, Hotel Ialyssos Bay, Ialyssos, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £689pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CROATIA: From Belfast, October 1, Albatros Hotel, Cavtat, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £969pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

IBIZA: From Belfast, July 24, Hotel Presidente, Portinatx, 3 Star, HB, 14nights from £889pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

COSTA BLANCA: From Belfast, September 2, Apartments Ambar Beach, Calpe, 3 Star, SC, 10 nights from £969pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CO LONDONDERRY: Castlerock Golf Club: Royal Portrush and Castlerock, Stay and Play, Coleraine, Londonderry from £245 per person sharing. Two nights B&B at the 3 Star Portrush Atlantic Hotel, play golf at Royal Portrush with Castlerock Call North and West Coast Links. An ideal base for visiting the Giant’s Causeway, Old Bushmills Distillery, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Dunluce Castle, Glens of Antrim and the Game of Thrones Self Drive Tours. To book call +353 (0) 9186 8642. Offer valid until December 31.

CO TYRONE: Aghaloo House: Stag Party, from £35 per person per night. Five star tailored stays to individual group needs: The perfect steak night, dirt bike trails, option of selected wet or land outdoor activities such as paintballing, go karting, kayaking, mud slides, raft building and an assault course, pre booked dinner with complimentary taxi to nightclub. From £35.00 per person per night. Offer valid until November 30.

BELFAST: La Mon Hotel & Country Club: Family Overnight Break, from £155 per family Get away for the night with your family on an overnight 4 star break. Enjoy an evening in one of the premier rooms, breakfast for all of the family, a two course evening meal in Charlie’s Bistro and full use of the leisure facilities. On arrival, your ‘La Monsters’ will receive an activity pack and be guided to La Monster’s play room where you can play with your children throughout your stay. A snack of milk and cookies will be served for your La Monsters before bed. This offer is based on two adults and two children (under 12) sharing one room. Offer valid until September 30.