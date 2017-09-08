Co Down: Lay Up Golf, The Old Inn, from £118 per two people sharing. Blending the sophistication of a modern, award winning four-star hotel with the traditional trappings of an historic coaching inn dating back to 1614, this striking hotel in Crawfordsburn provides a unique destination for the discerning traveller. Includes one night’s B&B accommodation, a two-ball round of golf at Royal Belfast Golf Club and a two-course dinner with a pint of Guinness. To book call 028 9185 3255 or e-mail info@theoldinn.com. Offer available until December 31.

CO FERMANAGH: Midweek Retreat, Manor House Country Hotel, from £95pps. Two-nights mid-week break to the heart of the Fermanagh Lakelands. This three-star accommodation is a perfect country retreat combining old world charm with modern hotel luxury. Includes a full Irish breakfast each morning, dinner in Belleek Restaurant on the evening of your choice, access to the Manor Leisure area with swimming pool, steam room, Jacuzzi, sauna, fitness suite and outdoor hot tub. To book call 028 6862 2200 or e-mail info@manorhousecountryhotel.com Offer available until December 31.

CO ANTRIM: Discover NI three or four Night Summer Offer, Valley View Country House, from £195 per couple. Enjoy a fabulous break on the Causeway Coast at this four-star accommodation in Bushmills. Valerie, Valley View’s host, provides a personal touch with afternoon tea on arrival, guided walks and local knowledge. Visit all the attractions this spectacular area has to offer including the Giant’s Causeway, Bushmills Distillery, Dunluce Castle and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. To book call 028 2074 1608 or email info@valleyviewbushmillsaccommodation.com and quote “Discover NI 3 or 4 night Summer Offer.” Offer available until September 30.

MENORCA: From Belfast, September 20, Globales Apartmentos, Cala N Forcat, 3 Star SC, 7nights from £349pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

IBIZA: From Belfast, September 18, Fiesta Tanit Hotel, 4 Star, Cala Gracio, AI, 7 nights, £649pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

LANZAROTE: From Belfast, September 28, Lanzasur Splash Resort, 3 Star, Playa Blanca, AI, 7 nights, £599pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, September 19, Globales Mimosa, 3 Star, Palma Nova, AI, 11 nights, £549pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

BENIDORM: From Belfast, October 21 to Costa Blanca, Hotel Levante Club, Benidorm, 4 Star, AI, 7nights from £699pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

TENERIFE: From Belfast, September 24, Labranda Oasis Mango, 3 Star, Los Cristianos, SC, 7 nights, £399pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CROATIA: From Belfast, October 1, Grgic Apartments, Korcula, 3 Star, SC, 7nights from £789pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MALAGA: 3 star Hotel Tribuna, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on September 24. Price - £309 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MENORCA: Playa De Fornells, 3 star Carema Garden Village Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 18. Price: £449 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA BRAVA: Malgrat De Mar - Girona, 4 star Hotel Europa Splash, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on September 18. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.