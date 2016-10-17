Search

Got any plans for Halloween? Dracula is ready to welcome you into his home

Dracula’s castle opens on Airbnb

Dracula fans are being given the chance to spend a night alone sleeping in coffins in the count’s famous castle in Transylvania, as part of a promotion by accommodation website Airbnb.

Bran caslte in Transylvania, Romania where Dublin writer Bram Stroker's gothic vampire horror classic Dracula is set

