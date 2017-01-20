Late deals

CO FERMANAGH: Lakeside Luxury, Lough Erne Resort, Co. Fermanagh, from £110pps. Enjoy an evening of divine dining in the 3AA rosette Catalina Restaurant, luxury overnight stay and breakfast the following morning. Pre booking essential. Valid until February 28. To book call 028 (66) 323230

CO ANTRIM: Winter Wonderland, Ballygally Castle Hotel, from £50pps. Offer includes overnight accommodation in a luxury room, a seasonal cocktail on arrival, full Irish breakfast the following morning and complimentary WIFI and car parking during your stay. Pre booking essential. Valid until February 28. To book call 028 (28) 581066

BELFAST: Winter Warmer, Ramada Encore, from £89 per room. Package includes overnight accommodation for two people, a VIP hamper, £20 food or drink voucher for the SQ Bar & Grill and a full cooked Irish breakfast the following morning. Pre booking essential. Valid until March 31. To book call 028 (90) 261800

TENERIFE: Costa Adeje, 4 star IBEROSTAR Torviscas Playa, 7 nights half board departing from Belfast International on January 31 2017. Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GRAN CANARIA: Maspalomas, 3 star Tisalaya Park Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on February 5 2017. Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALICANTE CITY : 4 star AC Hotel Alicante by Marriott, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on February 17 2017. Price: £219 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

EUROPEAN CRUISE: Planet Cruise (www.planetcruise.co.uk; 0808 278 8504) offers a seven-night cruise full-board onboard MSC Cruises’ MSC Splendida from £499pp (two sharing), with stop-offs in Genoa, Rome, Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille. Includes flights from London on January 29.

RAS AL KHAIMAH: Kenwood Travel (www.kenwoodtravel.co.uk; 020 7749 9276) offers six nights at The Cove Rotana Resort (B&B) from £1,440 (two adults and one child under 12). Includes flights from Heathrow to Dubai on February 13.

LANZAROTE: Teletext Holidays (www.teletextholidays.co.uk; 020300106828) offers seven nights at the four-star THB Tropical Island Hotel (B&B) from £305pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Gatwick on February 2.

MADEIRA: Inspired Luxury Escapes (www.inspiredluxuryescapes.com; 020 3196 7999) offers five nights at the five-star LTI Pestana Grand Ocean Resort Hotel (half-board) in Funchal from £429pp (two sharing) - saving up to £310pp (42%). Includes flights from Bristol February 8. Also available from London Gatwick and Edinburgh.

MEXICO: Cheapflights (www.cheapflights.co.uk/hot-travel-deals/) offers seven nights at the five-star Oleo Cancun Playa (all-inclusive) in Cancun from £1,149pp (two sharing) - saving up to £493pp (30%). Includes from various London airports. Travel on select dates from May to October 2017.

ANTARCTICA: Wildfoot (www.wildfoottravel.com; 0800 195 3385) offer an 11-day Antarctic Explorer cruise (full-board) from £6,200pp (two sharing) - saving £2,500pp (29%). Flights extra. Departs November 5. Book by January 31.

NEW YORK: British Airways Holidays (www.britishairways.com; 0344 493 0122) offers four nights at the four-star Paramount Hotel Times Square (room only) from £589pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Heathrow. Valid for travel February 1 to February 28. Book by January 26.