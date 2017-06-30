Late Deals

BELFAST: Europa Hotel Titanic Package, from £130 per room. Book an overnight stay at Hastings Europa Hotel with full Irish breakfast and entrance ticket to Titanic Belfast. Titanic Belfast. Offer is subject to availability. Transportation to Titanic Belfast is not included in the package. Offer available until August 28 on selected dates.

CO FERMANAGH: Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges: Summer Midweek Getaway, Enniskillen, from £119pps. Enjoy a two night stay with a full cooked breakfast each morning, as well as a 4 course dinner on the evening of your choice. Guests availing of this offer can also enjoy full use of the Killyhevlin Health Club complete with indoor swimming pool, outdoor hot tub, gym and range of daily fitness classes that you can join in on complimentary. Why not book a treatment in the Kalm Elemis Spa and relax in style during your stay? Available Sunday-Thursday, until September 1.

CO ANTRIM: Marine Hotel, Super Saver Sunday (July & August) Co. Antrim from £89 per couple. Enjoy a coastal break with bed and full breakfast on a Sunday night throughout July and August for £89 per couple. Take in the sights along the Causeway Coast and Glens including The Giants Causeway, Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge, The Dark Hedges and Dunluce Castle (admission charges may apply). All offers are subject to availability. For further information visit www.discovernorthernireland.com

MENORCA: From Belfast, August 16, Hotel Sur Menorca, Punta Prima, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £629pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

RHODES: From Belfast, August 30, Lindos White Hotel & Suites, Lindos, 4 Star,AI, 7nigths from £679pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CROATIA: From Belfast, August 27, Albatros Hotel, Cavtat, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £1239pp.To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

ALICANTE: From Belfast, July 22, Hotel Rio Park, Benidorm, 3 Star, HB, 10nights from £839pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MAJORCA: From City of Derry, August 7, Dunas Blancas, El Arenal, 3 Star, B&B, 7nights from £669pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MAJORCA: From City of Derry, July 24, Hotel Cala Bona, Cala Bona, 3 Star, HB, 7nigths from £639pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CORFU: From Belfast, August 25, Antigoni Apartments, Pyrgi, 2 Star, SC, 7nights from £469pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

GRAN CANARIA: From Belfast, August 26, Gran Amadores, Amadores, 2 Star, SC, 7nights from £349pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MAJORCA: Alcudia, Villa Ibiza, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 29 2017. Price: £589 per person based on 6 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

FUERTEVENTURA: Costa Calete – Caleta De Fuste, 3 star Broncemar Beach Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on July 11 2017. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA DORADA: Salou – Reus, 3 star Inter Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on July 11 2017. Price: £549 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PALMA CITY: 3 star Hotel Araxa, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on July 15 2017. Price: £479 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.