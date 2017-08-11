Late deals

CO ANTRIM: The Hedges Hotel - Hideaway at the Dark Hedges, from £75pps. Hideaway at the Dark Hedges for two nights including B&B and one evening meal up to the value of £35. This three-star Georgian mansion is the perfect destination to stay and explore the area. The 7th Game of Thrones Door is conveniently at the Belltower Bar and Restaurant on the same site, located at Gracehill Golf Club. Offer valid until August 31, 2017.

CO DOWN: Millbrook Lodge Hotel: Stay and Play, from £70 per couple. Stay and play with one night’s B&B and an evening meal at the three-star Millbrook Lodge Hotel, with nearby golf facilities at St Patrick’s Golf Club. Just a short distance from the scenic Mourne Mountains, Millbrook Lodge is a family owned hotel, where the charm of a beautiful Georgian building has been carefully integrated with modern comfort and amenities. Offer valid until December 31, 2017.

CO FERMANAGH: Cathcarts Lodge: Proms in the Park Weekend, from £76pps. Four-star, Cathcarts Lodge, is offering a Proms in the Park weekend package from only £76 per person, based on six people sharing. This modern self-catering bungalow overlooks the scenic Lough Erne, and is only a 30-minute drive from Castle Coole, the venue for this year’s Proms in the Park event. Offer valid for September 6-8 only.

TENERIFE: Playa De La Arena, 3 star Arena Suites Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 25 2017. Price: £449 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TENERIFE: Costa Adeje, 3 star HOVIMA Jardin Caleta Aparthotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on August 25 2017. Price: £459 per person based on 2 sharing, includes 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GIRONA: 4 star Melia Girona, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on August 25 2017. Price: £289 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: Pollensa, Villa Magdalena, 7 nights Self Catering departing from Belfast International on August 28 2017. Price: £639 per person based on 6 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, September 2, Hotel Haiti, Cala’n Forcat, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £799pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

LANZAROTE: From Belfast, September 7, Lanzasur Splash Resort, Playa Blanca , 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £699pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

TENERIFE: From Belfast, September 17,Labranda Isla Bonita, Costa Adeje, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £619pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

MAJORCA: From Belfast, September 12, Hotel Haiti, Ca’n Picafort, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £649pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

KORCULA: From Belfast, September 17, Grgic Apartments, Korcula, 3 Star, SC, 7nights from £799pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

LANZAROTE: From Belfast, Sepetmber 7, Flamingo Beach Resort, Playa Blanca , 4 Star,AI, 7nights from £699pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

IBIZA: From Belfast, September 11, Hotel Presidente, Portinatx, 3 Star, HB, 7nigths from £619pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

CRUISE: From Belfast, October 1, to Costa Del Sol, Thomson Celebration - Continental Coasts, Decks ¾, Inside Cabin, FB, 7nights from £709pp.To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.