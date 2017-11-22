New route to Turkey announced from Belfast

A new route has been announced from Belfast International airport by Jet2 - to Turkey.

As rain pelts down outside amid a Met Office yellow weather warning, this Turkish delight is released in time for our holidays in 2018.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are announcing the new destination from Belfast International Airport for Summer 18, with weekly flights to Dalaman in Turkey.

This is the latest addition to what is already a hugely expanded flights and holidays programme.

Earlier this year, the leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist launched its Summer 18 programme with eight new destinations. This has now increased to nine brand new destinations with the addition of Dalaman, which is otherwise known as the ‘Turquoise Coast’ thanks to its stunning seas and coastal scenery.

The new flights to Dalaman will depart every Tuesday from June 26th until September 25th 2018, and mean that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to 23 destinations from Belfast International Airport next summer.

The announcement also means that the company is adding a second new Turkish destination from Belfast International Airport for Summer 18, having already added Antalya to its Summer 18 schedule. Other new destinations for Summer 18 include: Almeria, Crete, Madeira, Malta, Naples, Paphos and Rhodes.

For more information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

