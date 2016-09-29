Not for the faint hearted

First look: £16.25m rollercoaster to be built at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
A new multimillion-pound rollercoaster featuring a UK first will be built at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the amusement park owners have revealed.
First look: £16.25m rollercoaster to be built at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
A new multimillion-pound rollercoaster featuring a UK first will be built at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the amusement park owners have revealed.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.