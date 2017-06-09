Plenty of options at home and abroad for a break this summer

Check out these great deals

CO DOWN: Bed & breakfast at Culloden Estate & Spa, from £135pp per night. Escape to a little luxury at the 5* Culloden and enjoy an overnight stay with breakfast, plus access to the spa - an oasis of tranquillity. Offer valid until December 31.

Co TYRONE: Spring into Summer, Corick House Hotel & Spa, from £35pps per night. Enjoy a night at 4* Corick House in lavish surroundings, nestled in the heart of the Clogher Valley. Offer includes one night in a deluxe room with full Irish breakfast and access to the Thermal Suite. Offer valid Sun-Thurs until 30 June.

GRAN CANARIA: From Belfast, August 27, Dunas Mirador Maspalomas, Maspalomas, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £639pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

COSTA DORADO: From Belfast, August 29, Eurosalou Hotel & Spa, Salou, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £629pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

COSTA BLANCA: From Belfast, June 16, Apartments Ambar Beach, Calpe, 3 Star, SC, 7nights from £629pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or your nearest Thomson Shop

CORFU: From Belfast, August 25, Antigoni Apts, Pyrgi, 2 Star, SC, 7nights from £349pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

SINGAPORE: Away Holidays (www.awayholidays.co.uk; 020 8705 0107) offers five nights at the four-star Furama Riverfront Hotel (B&B) from £746. Includes flights from Edinburgh on June 15.

LAS VEGAS: Travel Trolley (www.traveltrolley.co.uk; 020 8843 4400) offers four nights at the four-star MGN Grand Hotel and Casino (room only) from £766pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester airport on June 15.

DUBAI: Southall Travel (www.southalltravel.co.uk; 020 8705 0086) offers seven nights at the four-star Hawthorne Suites by Wyndham Jumeriah Beach (B&B) from £490pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Glasgow June 15.

THAILAND: Southall Travel (www.southalltravel.co.uk; 020 8705 0086) offers 10 nights at the four-star Phutara Lanta Resort (B&B) in Koh Lanta from £777pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Heathrow on June 15.

GREECE: Simpson Travel (www.simpsontravel.com; 020 8003 6557) offers seven nights at the Vainas House (self-catering) in Skopelos from £989pp (four sharing) - saving up to £174pp. Includes transfers, car hire and flights from Gatwick on June 30.

GREEK ISLANDS: Iglu Cruise (dealchecker.co.uk; 020 3733 4246) offers a seven-night Greek Islands full-board fly cruise onboard Thomson Dream from £815pp (two sharing). Includes tips, service charge and return flights to Corfu from Bristol, Birmingham, Gatwick or Luton. Book by October 6 for October departures.

TENERIFE: Monarch Holidays (www.monarch.co.uk; 0333 777 4740) offers seven nights at the four-star Tigotan Hotel (half-board) from £565pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Luton on June 23.

ITALY: Sardatur Holidays (020 8973 2299; www.sardatur-holidays.co.uk ) offers seven nights at the Kalidria Thalasso & Spa Resort in Puglia from £657pp (two sharing) - saving up to £533pp. Includes transfers and flights from Gatwick on June 24.

DORSET: Shorefield Holidays (www.shorefield.co.uk; 01590 648 333) offers three or four nights at Oakdene Forest Park (self-catering) from £259 (four sharing). Includes entertainment and use of leisure facilities. Book by June 19.

MALDIVES: Wix Squared (www.wixsquared.com; 020 3808 6383) offers seven nights at the five-star Niyama (B&B) from £3,100pp (four sharing) - saving £5,180. Includes flights from Heathrow and seaplane transfers for travel in August.