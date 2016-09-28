Ryanair launches new Belfast summer route

Budget airline Ryanair has announced a new route from Northern Ireland to Spain.

From next March, holidaymakers can fly from Belfast International to Girona - the 11th summer 2017 route announced by the budget airline.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Robin Kiely said: “We are pleased to further extend our Belfast summer 2017 schedule, with a new route to Barcelona Girona, in addition to our 10 new summer routes and our 4 times daily service to London Gatwick, which will deliver 1.1m customers p.a. and support over 800 jobs at Belfast International Airport.

“To celebrate our new Belfast-Girona route, we are releasing seats for sale from just £24.99 for travel in March and April, which are available for booking until Thursday (29 Sep). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Uel Hoey, Belfast International Business Development Director, added: “Barcelona Girona is further proof of Ryanair’s commitment to creating choice for Northern Ireland passengers and delivering pretty impressive growth from its new Belfast base.

“Once again, we will see more airline and airport-related jobs being created at no cost to the taxpayer.”