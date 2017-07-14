Sunshine breaks and family getways - there’s something for all

Check out these great deals

Escape to a little luxury at the 5 star Culloden Estate and Spa and enjoy an overnight stay with breakfast, plus access to the spa - an oasis of tranquility. Nestled high in the Holywood hills and overlooking Belfast Lough, is the Hastings Group’s most luxurious hotel set in 12 acres of secluded gardens. Offer ends December 31.

CO FERMANAGH: Mackey’s Barn: 2 night Family Summer Break by the Lakes, Fermanagh Lakelands from £225

Enjoy the last weekend of the school summer holidays at 4 star Mackey’s Barn located in the heart of Fermanagh Lakelands. Mackey’s Barn is ideally situated so you can get away from it all and be at one with nature with your family. The barn sleeps 8 people and ideal for hosting a summer gathering. Offer available August 25-27 and includes a welcome basket on arrival.

CO ANTRIM: Gracehill Golf Club: Bed, Breakfast and Golf, Co.Antrim from £60 per two people sharing

Gracehill Golf Course is a pristine 18 hole golf course within the Dark Hedges Estate. Surrounded by ancient woodland and dotted with a variety of lakes and ponds, this American-style course remains one of the most challenging in the country. Enjoy your stay at the 3 star Hedges Hotel as part of this package which offers spacious rooms with spectacular views. Offer ends September 30. To book call 028 2075 1209.

GRAN CANARIA: Playa Del Ingles, 3 star Corona Blanca, 7 nights Self Catering departing from Belfast International on July 24 2017. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

COSTA DORADA: Salou – Reus, 3 star Inter Apartments, 7 nights Self Catering departing from Belfast International on July 27 2017. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

ALICANTE CITY: 4 star Daniya Alicante, 3 nights Room Only departing from Belfast International on July 28 2017. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA DEL SOL: Estepona, 7 nights Self Catering departing from Belfast International on July 29 2017. Price: £819 per person based on 6 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. All prices and availability correct at the time of issue. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, July 25, Eurohotel Punta Rotja, C. De Los Pinos, 4 Star, B&B, 11nights from £889pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MENORCA: From Belfast, August 23, Del Almirante Hotel, Es Castell, 2 Star, B&B, 7nights from £499pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, August 31, Bellevue Club, Puerto De Alcudia, 3 Star , SC, 7nights from £439pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.·

RHODES: From Belfast, August 30, Hotel Ialyssos Bay, Ialyssos, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £689pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CROATIA: From Belfast, October 1, Albatros Hotel, Cavtat, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £969pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

IBIZA: From Belfast, July 24, Sunshine Apts, San Antonio, 2 Star, SC, 14nights from £819pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MENORCA: From Belfast, August 30, Son Bou Gardens, Son Bou, 3 Star, SC, 7nights from £429. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

RHODES: From Belfast, August 30, Nimar Villagio, Afandou, 3 Star, SC, 7nights from £439pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

MAJORCA: From City of Derry, August 14, Cala Bona Hotel, Cala Bona, 3 Star, HB, 7nights from £549. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

COSTA BLANCA: From Belfast, September 2, Apartments Ambar Beach, Calpe, 3 Star, SC, 10nights from £669pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.