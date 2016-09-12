Travel late deals

From Mexico to Majorca - there’s still time to grab a bargain

SPAIN: Belfast to Costa Dorada, Pins Platja, Cambrils, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £389pps, September 16,2016. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

TURKEY:, Belfast to Dalaman, Hotel Greenland, Ovacik, 4 Star, AI, 7 nights from £519pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

ALGARVE: Vilamoura, 3 star Prado do Golf, 7 nights Self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 19, 2016. Price: £439 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers - www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MENORCA:, from Belfast, Sa Miranda Apt. Arenal D’en Castel, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £369pps, September 21, 2016. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

MAJORCA: Alcudia, 3 star Ola Bellevue Club, 7 nights Self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 22, 2016. Price: £419 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers - www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALICANTE CITY: 3 star AC Hotel Murcia by Marriot, 3 nights Bed and Breakfast departing from Belfast International on September 23, 2016. Price: £289 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers - www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

NEW YORK: 3 nights in the Hotel Edison. Depart Belfast, January 12 2017 from £439pp. Based on 2 sharing, Clubworld Travel, 028 3025 7555 or visit www.clubworldtravel.com.

ABU DABI: 3 nights in the 3* Centro Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and 10 nights in the 4* Cambridge Hotel, Sydney. Depart Dublin May 13, 2017 from £1130pp. Based on 2 sharing, Clubworld Travel, 028 3025 7555 or visit www.clubworldtravel.com.

BUDAPEST: 4 nights in the 4* Hotel Mediterran. Depart Dublin March 1, 2017 from £159pp. Based on 2 sharing, Clubworld Travel, 028 3025 7555 or visit www.clubworldtravel.com.

THAILAND: 13 nights B&B in the Bophut Samui Hotel, Ko Samui. Depart Dublin November 17 from £787pp. Based on 2 sharing, Clubworld Travel, 028 3025 7555 or visit www.clubworldtravel.com.

LONDONDERRY: Autumn Escape, City Hotel Derry, from £49.50pps. This special offers includes one night’s accommodation, a three-course evening meal and full Irish breakfast the following morning. Also included is complimentary use of the Health and Fitness Centre. To book call (028) 71 365 800

OMAGH: Ladies Who Shop, Silverbirch Hotel, from £130 per night. Package includes one night’s accommodation, dinner, full Irish breakfast, complimentary glass of wine and a £20 voucher for Menary’s/Tempest. To book call (028) 82 242520.

BELFAST: Fitz and Thrones, Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, from £215 per night. The luxurious Fitzwilliam Hotel is ideally located in the heart of the city with easy access to shops, theatres and restaurants. This specially themed package is the ultimate break for any fan of HBO’s award-winning Game of Thrones® TV show. Package includes overnight accommodation in a luxurious room, breakfast, a four-course evening meal, Game of Thrones cocktail and a filming locations day tour. Subject to availability. Available until September 30, 2016. To book call (028) 90 442080.

CYPRUS: On The Beach (www.onthebeach.co.uk; 0871 474 3000) offers seven nights at the four-star Capital Coast Resort and Spa (half-board) in Paphos from £257pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Luton on November 26.

GRAN CANARIA: On The Beach (www.onthebeach.co.uk; 0871 474 3000) offers seven nights at the four-star Roca Negra Hotel and Spa Agaete (B&B) from £303pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Southend on November 13.

MEXICO: Western & Oriental (www.westernoriental.com; 020 3588 6130) offers seven nights at the Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya (all-inclusive) from £2,039pp (two sharing) - saving £450pp. Includes flights from London. Valid for travel November 1 - December 23. Book by September 30.

MARRAKECH: Lastminute.com (0800 083 6000) offers three nights at the four-star La Maison des Oliviers (room only) from £199pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Gatwick on October 11.

ITALY: Inghams (www.inghams.co.uk/lakes-mountains-holidays; 01483 791 116) offers seven nights at the 4 diamond Chalet Hotel Galeazzi (chalet catering) from £489pp (two sharing) - saving £140pp. Includes transfers and flights from Gatwick to Verona on October 1.