Travel late deals

ALGARVE: Praia Da Rocha, 4 star Vau Aparthotel, 7 nights Self-catering departing from Belfast International on October 10 2016. Price: £289 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

IBIZA: San Antonio Bay, 3 star Hotel Arenal, 7 nights Half board departing from Belfast International on October 16 2016. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALICANTE CITY: 3 star Hotel Albahia, 3 nights Bed and Breakfast departing from Belfast International on October 14 2016. Price: £299 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers.

BELFAST: Festival of Fancy, Europa Hotel, from £95 per room. Get into the festival spirit this Fall with this amazing fantastic special offer.

Package includes a luxurious overnight stay, a drink on arrival and full Irish breakfast the following morning. Available until October 31. To book call (028) 90 266 009.

LONDONDERRY: Autumn Foodie Break, Beech Hill Country House Hotel, from £109pps. Take time out this autumn and enjoy a relaxing two-night foodie break at Beech Hill. After check-in why not take time to meet our head gardener and take a tour of our walled garden to learn all about the seasonal produce grown for the hotel kitchen.

Offer includes two nights bed and full Irish breakfast, Beech Hill cream tea and a three course dinner on an evening of your choice. To book call (028) 71 349279.

CO ANTRIM: Shop Til You Drop, Holiday Inn Express, Co. Antrim, from £140 per room. Package includes two nights’ accommodation, dinner for two and two glasses of wine on an evening of your choice, full Irish breakfast and 10% discount shopping vouchers for Junction One Shopping Centre. Subject to availability. To book call (028) 94 425500.

BALI & MALAYSIA: Travelzoo (www.travelzoo.com) offers 8 nights at Centra Taum Seminyak (B&B) in Bali and two nights in Hotel Capitol (B&B) in Kuala Lumpur for £469pp (two sharing) - saving 49%. Includes flights from Heathrow.

Valid for travel in November 2016; January-March; May-June, 2017.

CYPRUS: On The Beach (www.onthebeach.co.uk; 0871 474 3000) offers seven nights at the four-star Coral View Hotel (self-catering) from £348pp (two sharing). Includes flights on October 15.

VIETNAM: Away Holidays (www.awayholidays.co.uk; 0208 705 0107) offers 10 nights at the four-star Seahorse Resort and Spa (B&B) from £740pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Birmingham on October 20.

ST LUCIA: Blue Bay Travel (caribbeanwarehouse.co.uk; 08444 997 645) offers seven nights at the four-star St James’s Club Morgan Bay (all-inclusive) from £979pp (two sharing) - saving of up to £1,245pp. Includes flights from Manchester on December 1. Book by October 31.

CORFU: Olympic Holidays (020 8492 6868; www.olympicholidays.com) offers seven nights at the Dassia Beach Hotel (B&B) from £389pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Gatwick on October 20. Book by October 10.

MUNICH: eDreams (0871 277 0709; www.edreams.co.uk) offers three nights at the Leonardo Hotel & Residenz (B&B) from £232pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Edinburgh on October 27.

MAJORCA: Thomas Cook (www.thomascook.com; 0844 412 5970) offers seven nights at the five-star SENTIDO Mall Palace (half-board) from £425pp (two sharing) - saving £264 (38%). Includes flights from Manchester on October 13.

TURKEY: Thomas Cook (www.thomascook.com; 0844 412 5970) offers seven nights at the at the four-star SunConnect Grand Ideal Premium (all-inclusive) in Dalaman, Turkey from £445pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Birmingham on October 17.

ABU DHABI: Tropical Sky (www.tropicalsky.co.uk; 01342 886941) offers five nights at the Emirates Palace (half-board) from £1,439pp (two sharing) - saving £640 per person (31%). Includes transfers and flights from London. Valid for travel January 9-13.