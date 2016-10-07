Travel late deals

Cruises, autumn sunshine and Ulster stays

MAJORCA, Alcudia, 3 star Olive Beach Alcudia, 7 nights Self-catering departing from Belfast International on October 23 2016. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA BLANCA: Apartments Ambar Beach, Calpe, 3 Star , Self-Catering, 7 Nights from £439pp, October 15 from Belfast, Thomson. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop .

LAPLAND DAY TRIP: Departing December 9, adults and children can enjoy a fun filled day trip to Lapland in Rovaniemi in Finland. Highlights of this magical day trip include: A mystery tour, elf school, Mrs Claus’ Bakery, snowmobiling, sledging, mini-skidoo rides, Santa’s post office, the Ice Queen’s ice gallery & ice bar & a meeting with Santa himself! Prices from £449 per adult and £369 per child. Deposit from £75pp. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop .

CO FERMANAGH: Stay, Play and Dine, Lough Erne Resort & Spa, from £149. Enjoy a luxurious overnight stay in Lough side accommodation, two rounds of golf – one on The Faldo Course and one on the Castle Hume Castle Hume Course as well as dinner and full Irish breakfast. Subject to availability. Must be booked by October 31. To book call (028) 66 323230.

BELFAST: Date Night, Ten Square Hotel, Belfast, from £200 per couple. Treat your loved one to a romantic date night where chilled Prosecco and strawberries await you on arrival! Enjoy a sumptuous three course meal in Jospers Steakhouse before retiring to a gorgeous newly renovated bedroom for an overnight stay with full Irish breakfast the following morning. Available until November 6. To book call (028) 90 241001.

CO DOWN: Coast and Lakes Getaway, The Whistledown Hotel, from £62.50pps. The Whistledown Hotel nestles, quietly magnificent, on the shores of Carlingford Lough surrounded by the Mourne Mountains and Cooley Peninsula. Relax on a one-night getaway at the three-star hotel, with a cocktail on arrival, three-course evening meal in the Bistro and a box of chocolates in your room. Available Sunday – Thursday, until November 30. To book call (028) 41 754174.

CRUISE: Discover France & Spain with Royal Caribbean on a seven-night cruise holiday from May 27 – June 3, 2017 onboard Independence of the Seas, sailing roundtrip from Southampton. Price is £799 per person (based on two sharing a Balcony stateroom), including an all-inclusive deluxe drinks package. For more information about Royal Caribbean’s new adventures in 2017 and the Autumn promotion, please visit http://www.royalcaribbean.co.uk/cruise-deals/all-in and

http://www.royalcaribbean.co.uk/cruise-deals/double-deal

ICELAND: Travelzoo (www.travelzoo.com) offer three nights at the Hotel Hafnarfjordur (B&B) from £199pp (two sharing). Includes Northern Lights tour and flights from London, Belfast, Bristol, Dublin or Edinburgh. Valid for travel on select dates from October 5 - March 21.

NORWAY: Wildfoot (wildfoottravel.com; 0800 195 3385) offer the eight-day Orcas in the Northern Lights trip (half-board) from £2,120pp (two sharing) - saving £600 per person (22%). Includes accommodation throughout, transfers and excursions. Departs October 29 and November 19.

INDIA: Southall Travel (www.southalltravel.co.uk; 020 8705 0086) offers seven nights at the four-star Acacia Hotel and Spa (B&B) from £695pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Heathrow on October 27.

MOROCCO: The Discerning Collection (www.discerningcollection.com) offers three nights at Sir Richard Branson’s Kasbah Tamadot (B&B) in the Atlas Mountains from £610pp (two sharing) - saving more than £200pp. Includes flights from Gatwick or Manchester. Valid for travel from November 11-December 21.

NEW YORK: Blue Sea Holidays (www.blueseaholidays.co.uk; 020 3474 0453) offers three nights at the three-star Wellington Hotel (room only) from £405pp (two sharing) - saving up to £140pp (25%). Includes flights from Gatwick on January 24 and 30. Book by October 13.

PRAGUE: British Airways Holidays (ba.com/Prague; 0344 493 0125) offers two nights at the four-star Duo (B&B) from £129pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Heathrow. Valid for travel from November 1-30.

FRANCE SKI: Inghams (www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays; 01483 791 114) offers eight nights at the 3.5 diamond Chalet Hotel Les Grangettes (chalet catering) from £929pp (two sharing) - saving £450pp. Includes transfers and flights from Gatwick to Chambery on December 30.

MAJORCA: On The Beach (www.onthebeach.co.uk; 0871 474 3000) offers seven nights at the four-star Ferrera Beach Apartments from £263pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on October 26.

VIENNA: Jet2holidays (www.jet2holidays.com; 0800 408 5594) offers three nights at the three-star Lucia (B&B) from £259pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Edinburgh on October 21.

DUBAI: Flight Centre (flightcentre.co.uk; 0800 188 4593) offers nights at the four-star JA Ocean View Hotel (B&B) from £635pp (two sharing) - saving up to £330pp. Includes flights from Heathrow (departures from Manchester from £649pp and Newcastle from £209pp). Valid for travel May 29-June 20. Book by November 3. To book quote reference: 3783374.