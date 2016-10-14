Travel late deals

ALGARVE, Alvor, 3 star Club Alvorferias, 7 nights Self-catering departing from Belfast International on October 24, 2016.

Price: £449 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA BLANCA: Benidorm, 4 star Don Jorge Apartments, 7 nights Self-catering departing from Belfast International on October 24, 2016. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

FARO CITY: 3 star Stay Hotel Faro Centro, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on October 28, 2016 Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

INDONESIA: 7 nights BB in Bali’s Puri Santrian. 4 nights BB in Gili Islands, Villa Ottalia. 3 nights in Ubud, Puri Saron Madangan Hotel. Depart from Dublin on July 1 from £1,569pp. For more information or to book, call in to one of Clubworld Travel’s branches, call 028 3025 7555 or visit www.clubworldtravel.com. You can also find all the latest deals on Facebook.com/clubworldtravel

ICELAND: 4 nights, Reykjavik with Northern lights tour. Staying BB at Fosshotel Raudara. Depart Belfast January 9 from £349pp. For more information or to book, call in to one of Clubworld Travel’s branches, call 028 3025 7555 or visit www.clubworldtravel.com. You can also find all the latest deals on Facebook.com/clubworldtravel

ITALIAN ALPS: One week BB ski trip to Madonna Di Campiglio in the Italian Alps. Staying at Hotel Cristiania. Depart Dublin March 18 from £869pp, including transfers, ski lessons, ski equipment & lift pass. For more information or to book, call in to one of Clubworld Travel’s branches, call 028 3025 7555 or visit www.clubworldtravel.com. You can also find all the latest deals on Facebook.com/clubworldtravel

INDIA: Travelzoo (www.travelzoo.com) offer a 10-night tour to Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and Pushkar from £829pp (two sharing) - saving 61%. Includes B&B accommodation, transfers and flights from Gatwick. Valid for travel on select date from October, 2016 to December 2017. Fly from Birmingham, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow or Manchester for £979 per person.

MADEIRA: On The Beach (www.onthebeach.co.uk; 0871 474 3000) offers seven nights at the four-star Four Views Oasis Hotel (B&B) from £291pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Birmingham on November 4.

GRAN CANARIA: Thomas Cook (www.thomascook.com; 0844 412 5970) offers seven nights at the four-star SENTIDO Gran Canaria Princess (half board) from £455pp (two sharing) - saving £234 (34%). Includes flights from Birmingham on November 17.

THAILAND: Flight Centre (www.flightcentre.co.uk; 0800 188 4593) offers eight nights at the four-star Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa (B&B) from £799pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Heathrow. Valid for travel from April 24 - June 30, 2017. Manchester departures from £865pp; Glasgow from £989pp. Book by November 13 and quote reference: 2734097.

MEXICO: Tropical Sky (www.tropicalsky.co.uk; 01342 886941) offers seven nights at the five-star Excellence Riviera Cancun (all-inclusive) from £1,489pp (two sharing) - saving £650pp (30%). Includes transfers and flights from London. Valid for travel January 9-31. Book by October 31.

RIGA: Blue Sea Holidays (www.blueseaholidays.co.uk; 020 3474 0453) offer two nights at the four-star Rixwell Terrace Design Hotel (B&B) from £99pp (two sharing) - saving up to £110pp (53%). Includes flights from London airports on select dates January and February 2017. Book by October 20.