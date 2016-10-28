Travel: Late deals

SPAIN: Belfast to Costa Blanca, Novermber 12, Hotel Benidorm Plaza, Benidorm, 4 Star, HB, 7 nights from £519pps; Belfast to Costa Del Sol, Myramar Fuengirola, November 13, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £389pps

To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

FERMANAGH: Sleep Under The Stars, Finn Lough, from £195. Finn Lough offers the ideal setting from which to explore the glorious Fermanagh landscape. The forest Domes at Finn Lough give guests a once in a lifetime experience, sleeping in a luxurious four poster bed under a canopy of leaves and stars in the heart of the stunning Fermanagh Lakelands. Each Dome has private access, four poster bed, ensuite bathroom and sitting room. Valid until November 30. To book call (028) 28 68 380360

CO TYRONE: Explore With Your Body, Mind & Tastebuds, Corick House, from £180pps. Enjoy two nights of luxury in a deluxe room with Prosecco and luxury chocolates and full Irish breakfast on both mornings.

Package also includes use of Thermal Suite, with luxurious hydro-pool, steam room, sauna, experience shower and thermal lounger. Relax with a 55-minute treatment of your choice before heading back up to the main hotel where you will enjoy a 4 course evening meal in the award-winning Carleton Restaurant on one evening of your choice. Valid until November 30. To book call (028) 85 548216

CALIFORNIA: 7 nights Staying at The Queen Mary Hotel, Long Beach. Depart from Dublin May 15, from £879. For more information or to book, call in to one of Clubworld Travel’s branches, call 028 3025 7555 or visit www.clubworldtravel.com. You can also find all the latest deals on Facebook.com/clubworldtravel

THAILAND: 6 nights staying at Hua Hin Anantara Hua Hin Resort. Depart from Dublin May 26. From £886pp. For more information or to book, call in to one of Clubworld Travel’s branches, call 028 3025 7555 or visit www.clubworldtravel.com. You can also find all the latest deals on Facebook.com/clubworldtravel

CRUISE: 7 nights Western Mediterranean Cruise on the Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas. Depart Dublin May 28, from £3299 based on a family of 4. For more information or to book, call in to one of Clubworld Travel’s branches, call 028 3025 7555 or visit www.clubworldtravel.com.

You can also find all the latest deals on Facebook.com/clubworldtravel

DUBAI: Southall Travel (www.southalltravel.co.uk; 020 8705 0086) offers seven nights at the four-star Golden Sands Hotel Apartments (half-board) from £660pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on November 15.

BALI: Away Holidays (www.awayholidays.co.uk; 020 8705 0107) offers 10 nights at the three-star Kuta Lagoon Resort and Pool Villas (B&B) from £822pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Gatwick on November 16.

LANZAROTE: Teletext Holidays (www.teletextholidays.co.uk; 020 7741 1305) offers seven nights at the four-star HL Rio Playa Blanca Hotel (all-inclusive) from £258pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Luton on November 29.

ANTIGUA: Blue Bay Travel (www.caribbeanwarehouse.co.uk; 08444 997 645) offers seven nights at the Pineapple Beach Club (all-inclusive) from £1,039pp (two sharing) - saving up to £1,111pp. Includes flights from Manchester on December 13. Book by October 31.

CYPRUS: Olympic Holidays (www.olympicholidays.com; 020 8492 6868) offers seven nights at the three-star Aloe Hotel (half board) in Paphos from £318pp (two sharing).

Includes flights from Gatwick on November 21. Book by November 19.

NEW YORK: Travel Trolley (www.traveltrolley.co.uk; 020 8843 4400) offers four nights at the four-star Wyndham New Yorker Hotel (room only) from £761pp (two sharing).

Includes flights from Glasgow on November 17.

GAMBIA: Airtours (www.airtours.co.uk; 0844 412 5970) offers seven nights at the three-star smartline Palma Rima (B&B) from £365pp (two sharing) - saving £200 (35%). Includes transfers and flights from Gatwick on November 22.