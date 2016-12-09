Travel late deals

TENERIFE: Belfast, December 20. Eden Parq Vacacional, 3 Star, P De Le Cruz, B&B, 4 Nights, £399pp. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop

LANZAROTE: Costa Teguise, 3 star+ HOVIMA Santa Rosa Apartments, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on December 17 2016. Price: £249 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

BENIDORM: Costa Blanca, 3 star+ Aparthotel Terralta, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on December 17 2016. Price: £229 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALICANTE: City, 4 star NH Alicante, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on December 17 2016. Price: £219 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PRAGUE: Blue Sea Holidays (www.blueseaholidays.co.uk; 020 3474 0453) offer three nights at the four-star Hotel Galileo (B&B) from £95pp (two sharing) - saving up to £100pp (52%). Includes flights from London Stansted on various dates in January 2017. Book by December 16.

BALI: Travel Republic (www.travelrepublic.co.uk; 020 8974 7200) offer seven nights at Grand Barong Resort (B&B) from £612pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Manchester on January 11.

FLORIDA: Virgin Holidays (www.virginholidays.co.uk; 0344 557 3870) offer seven nights at the 3V Maingate Lakeside Resort (room only) in Orlando from £479pp (two sharing). Includes car hire and flights on February 25, 2017.

VENICE: Citalia (www.citalia.com; 01293 765 066) offer four nights at the three-star Hotel Ca Formenta (B&B) from £379pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Bristol on December 12.

ALGARVE: Blue Sea Holidays (www.blueseaholidays.co.uk; 020 3474 0453) offers five nights at the three-star Zarco Apartments (self-catering) from £116pp (two sharing) - saving up to £110pp (51%). Includes flights from Luton, Gatwick, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester on various dates in April 2017. Book by December 16.

DUBAI: Emirates Holidays (www.emiratesholidays.co.uk; 020 8972 8949) offers three nights at the Hilton Dubai Creek (B&B) from £475pp (two sharing) - saving 55%. Includes flights from Gatwick on select dates until December 14.

RED SEA RIVIERA: Travel Republic (www.travelrepublic.co.uk; 020 8974 7200) offers seven nights at Sentido Oriental Dream Hotel (all-inclusive) from £244pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Gatwick on January 18.

FRANCE SKI: Inghams (www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays; 01483 791 114) offers eights nights at Alpe d’Huez (chalet board) from £585pp (two sharing) - saving £584pp (50%). Includes flights from Gatwick to Chambery on December 30.

BALI: Travelzoo (www.travelzoo.com) offers 7 nights at Melia Bali (B&B) and three nights at Furama Villas & Spa Ubud (B&B) from £899pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Gatwick with Emirates on select dates in January and February.

AUSTRIA SKI: Inghams (www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays; 01483 791 114) offers seven nights at Chalet Kapall in St Anton from £569pp (two sharing) - saving £640pp. Includes transfers and flights from Edinburgh to Innsbruck on December 23.