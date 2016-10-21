Ulster chef launches cookery new school

Belfast chef Stephen Jeffers recently launched his new Forestside Cookery School located on the outskirts of Belfast city centre within the Forestside Shopping Mall.

A team of passionate and highly skilled tutors across a range of cooking styles and disciplines will join Jeffers in his new cooking venture to share the skill of cooking with individuals of all levels.

The school is offering an extensive range of cookery classes focusing on a variety of themes such as world cuisines, occasion cooking and special dietary requirement cooking.

With over 200 classes on offer including Gluten Free Cookery, Asian Street Food, Kids Cook Along Classes, Comfort Food Cooking, Knife Skills, as well as a variety of masterclass options – the school has something for all culinary interests and abilities.

Forestside Cookery School also has its own in-house cook shop featuring a wide range of cooking tools and utensils to meet all cooking needs, from recreational bakers to seasoned chefs.

In addition, Jeffers’ new school will offer a bespoke event service catering for everything from family celebrations and special occasions to corporate events.

Musgrave MarketPlace NI, Northern Ireland’s leading wholesale supplier to retail, foodservice and SME businesses, is supporting Stephen with his new venture and will supply the cookery school with fresh meat and ingredients for many of its cookery classes.

As a regular guest chef for Musgrave MarketPlace NI, Stephen will be providing live cooking demos at the Duncrue branch throughout the year, showcasing some of the tasty dishes that students can learn to cook from scratch at Forestside Cookery School.

Commenting on the launch of his new cookery school Stephen Jeffers said, “I have always been passionate about teaching the art of cooking to others and helping people to really appreciate and enjoy cooking – having worked as a chef and cookery school principal for many years, I am very proud to now take this milestone step in my career and open the doors to my very own cookery school.

‘‘Myself and the Forestside Cookery School team hope that we can inspire more people across Belfast to take the time to cook and to embrace preparing dishes from scratch!”

Richard Mayne, Foodservice Sales Manager for Musgrave MarketPlace NI, added: “We are delighted to support Stephen with the launch of the Forestside Cookery School. The school has a very bright future ahead with its experienced team of tutors, wide range of cookery classes and unique service offerings including its in-house cook shop.

‘‘It is great to see a chef like Stephen share his wealth of culinary expertise and experience with others, helping them to develop their cooking skills in a relaxed and fun environment.”

For more information about Forestside Cookery School and its range of cookery classes please visit www.forestsidecookeryschool.com