We all scream for ice cream

As summertime comes to an end, HB, providers of Ireland’s best-loved ice cream, has revealed research on the nation’s secret snacking habits.

This new research by HB indicates that we’re a nation screaming for ice cream with just under a third (29%) claiming to have consumed 5-10 ice creams each month this summer. In times of considerably favourable weather, 17.4% indulged in 10-15 ice creams per month!

For County Antrim’s ice cream enthusiasts, in particular, there’s no beating the all-time classic Twister! This summer 20 Twisters were savoured every hour by tourists and natives alike across the county.

Brunch wasn’t far behind as County Antrim’s second favourite frozen treat - enough of this crumbly delight was eaten this summer to feed over four times the capacity of Belfast’s SSE Arena!

Last but not least, there was a lot of love shown by County Antrim folk this summer for the ever-popular King Cone, with 269 enjoyed daily.

Nationwide results show that that people go green with envy when it comes to snack time. Jealousy due to catching a glimpse of a friend or colleague eating a frozen treat was cited as the number one cause for wanting ice cream (61%). Being stuck in a stuffy car for a long drive (45%) and feeling sad / sorry for oneself (39%) were the other top reasons we craved an ice cream snack.