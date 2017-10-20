Win a £300 fashion makeover courtesy of Marks and Spencer

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Marks & Spencer is offering one deserving reader the chance to update their winter wardrobe with an Autumn Winter 17 fashion makeover and a £300 gift card to spend in M&S.

Marks & Spencer celebrate their latest Autumn Winter collection through a thoughtful exploration of style. Designed to fit and flatter whatever the occasion, the collections seek to inspire and celebrate the female spirit; complementing her busy life and making her feel exceptional.

This season places the modern woman and her ever-changing needs, at the heart of considered collections. The latest collection encompasses five key trends that are now available in stores and online now, building on the ‘see now, buy now’ messaging, these include; Modern Heritage, Soft Touch, Colour Code, Light After Dark and The Dress Edit.

This season also sees the launch of the Rosie for Autograph Autumn Winter 17 collection, marking the five-year celebration of the brand, which launched in 2012. The lingerie journey continues a love affair with lighter and softer fabrics. From non-wired and non-padded to post-surgery bras and bralettes, there is something to suit every woman.

Perhaps you or someone you know has been through breast cancer treatment and deserves a treat. We want you to nominate yourself or someone you know who deserves to be spoilt rotten with a lavish fashion makeover.

To be in with a chance to win this great prize simply email helen.mcgurk@newsletter.co.uk or write to Helen McGurk, Metro Building, 6-9 Donegall Sq South, Belfast, BT1 5JA, and tell us why you or someone you know deserves this amazing prize. e.g. nominate someone you know

The M&S Autumn Winter 17 Collection is available now in stores and online at www.marksandspencer.com

Ts&Cs apply

The promoter of this prize draw is Marks and Spencer (Ireland) Limited.

The prize draw is open only to residents aged 18 or over.

Only one entry per person. No entries on behalf of third parties will be accepted.

One (1) winner will be invited in store for the fashion makeover and will receive a £300 gift card to spend in their local M&S store.

Closing date for entries is 5pm, October 30, 2017.

The prize is non-transferable & non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. Normal M&S terms and conditions apply to the gift voucher code.