Winter breaks: a boutique B&B stay in Belfast or sun in Benidorm

Check out these great late travel deals

CO ARMAGH: New Year’s Eve Break, Charlemont Arms, from £99 per room. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a complimentary bottle of Prosecco on arrival and full Irish breakfast the next morning. Subject to availability. Quote ‘Discover NI’ when booking. Valid until December 31. To book call (028) 37 522028.

LANZAROTE: Cinco Plaza Apartments, Puerto Del Carmen, 3 Star, SC, 7nights from £399pps, December 15 from Belfast. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop.

CO FERMANAGH: Luxurious Autumn, Westville Hotel, from £125pps. Enjoy a two-night break with breakfast on both mornings and a delicious three-course dinner on the evening of your choice. Available until December 31. To book call (028) 66 320333.

BENIDORM: Levante Lux Apartments, Benidorm, 4 Star, SC, 3 nights from £239pps. December 17 from Belfast. To book visit www.thomson.co.uk or visit your nearest Thomson Shop· 20-Dec-16, Belfast to Tenerife, BELFAST: Festive Break, Maryville House Tearooms & Boutique B&B, from £180. When checking in for your two-night stay, guests will be treated to a complimentary glass of mulled wine and homemade shortbread. On an afternoon of your choice enjoy a festive afternoon tea consisting of some of the bed and breakfast’s fresh canopies and tray bakes. Valid until December 29. To book call (028) 90 681510.

GRAN CANARIA: Maspalomas, 3 star Bungalows Vistaflor, 7 nights all inclusive departing from Belfast International on December 11 2016. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALICANTE CITY: 3 star Best Western Hotel Albahia, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on February 17 2017. Price: £189 per person based on 2 sharing, including 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ORLANDO: Virgin Holidays (www.virginholidays.co.uk; 0344 557 3870) offer seven nights at the 3V Red Lion Hotel Orlando Kissimmee (room only) from £645pp (two sharing).

Includes car hire and flights from Manchester on January 7, 2017.

LANZAROTE: Teletext Holidays (www.teletextholidays.co.uk) offers seven nights at the four-star HL Rio Playa Blanca Hotel (all-inclusive) from £267pp (two sharing). Includes flights from Luton on December 8.

MALTA: Cheapflights (www.cheapflights.co.uk/hot-travel-deals) offer three nights at the five-star Le Meridien St Julians from £159pp (two sharing) - saving up to £130pp (45%).

Includes breakfast and return flights from London Luton, Gatwick and Stansted on select dates in January and February 2017.

NEW YORK: Travel Interaction (www.travelinteraction.co.uk; 020 8588 9943) offer three nights at the four-star Iberostar 70 Park Avenue hotel from just £499pp (room only) - saving £610 (55%). Includes Empire State Building Observatory Pass, baggage and transfers can be added at supplement. Selected departures in January 2017.

BRAZIL: RealWorld (www.realworldholidays.co.uk/brazil/; 0113 262 5329) offers five nights in Rio and seven in Buzios (B&B) from £1995pp (two sharing) - saving £400pp (nearly 40%). Includes tours, transfers and flights from Heathrow on December 3.

CANARY ISLANDS: Planet Cruise (www.planetcruise.co.uk; 0808 278 8504) offers a seven-night cruise on board Thompson Majesty with outside cabins from £799pp (full-board), stopping at Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Madeira. Includes flights from London, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol and Exeter on December 30.