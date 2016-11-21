Young artist presents portrait of Dr Ian Paisley to his family

A young artist from Ballyclare has presented a painting of Lord Bannside to the Paisley family on behalf of the North Antrim Young Democrats.

Patrick Greer presented his work ‘With Bold Proclamation’ to Baroness Paisley and the wider family circle at an event at the Lord Bannside Library in east Belfast.

The young man has recently been awarded the Ballyclare Secondary School Arts Award for 2016 and various pieces of his artwork have been selected for display in the Ulster Museum in early 2017.

The portrait marking the religious and political career of Northern Ireland’s former First Minister, Dr Ian Paisley, is set to be used by the Bannside Library for future exhibitions and various events.

The Ulster University art student presented the painting as members of the Young Democrats visited the Lord Bannside Library to view Lord Bannside’s extensive book collection.

The group were welcomed by Dr Paisley’s widow Baroness Paisley and children Ian, Sharon and Rhonda.