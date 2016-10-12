£10k cash boost for Air Ambulance charity

The Air Ambulance NI charity has received a £10,000 cash boost thanks to funds raised at a pro-am celebrity golf tournament.

The event was held at Royal Portrush Golf Club during the North West 200 race week earlier this year.

“We are delighted to have been nominated as the chosen charity of the North West 200 in 2016,” said Ian Crowe, chairman of Air Ambulance NI.

“We are also delighted to receive this fantastic sum from Royal Portrush Golf Club and we are very grateful to everyone involved.

Michael Taylor, RPGC captain added: “So many people put so much hard work into raising this money and it is a great pleasure to present this cheque to the Air Ambulance NI charity.”

Bike racers Maria Costello and Steve Plater were joined by footballers Keith Gillespie and Sammy Clingan, rugby stars Stephen Ferris and Andy Ward, GAA legend Mickey Harte, Paralympic gold medallist Michael McKillop, boxer Brian Magee and snooker’s Mark Allen alongside dozens of amateur golfers to help raise the huge sum.

“The provision of an air ambulance service is something that is very close to the hearts of everyone involved in the Vauxhall International North West 200,” said event director, Mervyn Whyte.

“We are very pleased to have been able to be involved with this important charity in 2016 and will continue to support the service in the future.”