11 rescued from blaze in Dublin apartment block

Eleven people have been rescued after a fire broke out in an apartment block.

Dublin Fire Brigade said some were lifted from a balcony of the building near The Square Tallaght.

The blaze broke out in a communal area of the block off Cookstown Way.

Fire crews were dispatched after 999 calls were made before 3am.

Six people were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation but none of the injured are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Seven fire brigade units and three ambulances were involved in the rescue.

An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire.