A 12-year-old cyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment after a road traffic collision with a car in Dungannon.

The incident, which took place on the Gortmerron Link Road just after school closing time on Wednesday (September 28), involved a Vauxhaull Corsa and the boy’s bicycle.

It is understood his injuries were minor, but that he did hurt his leg.

Police said both they and paramedics attend the scene, and that the child was later taken to hospital.