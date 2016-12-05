130 red balloons released in school tribute to Reece Meenan

A Coleraine schoolboy killed in a road traffic incident has been remembered this morning (Monday) in a poignant tribute by school friends.

All Year 10 students from Loreto College gathered together on December 5 to mark what would have been Reece Meenan’s 14th birthday.

Reece Meenan

The students and their teachers and year head Mr K Conroy, along with college principal Mr Michael James and the vice principals Miss Toner and Mr Gallagher, remembered Reece before releasing 130 red balloons in his memory.

Red was chosen because it was Reece’s favourite colour. A special balloon was added which contained messages from his closest friends.

Meanwhile in a further tribute this evening, 400 balloons are to be released at Christie Park at 6.30pm.

A minute silence will be observed with police and ambulance service expected to be in attendance.

Reece, a talented young footabller, died in hospital after being struck by a car at Newbridge Road, on Saturday, November 26.

A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death and a number of other offences has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.