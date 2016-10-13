14 products you might struggle to buy at Tesco - thanks to Brexit

One of the world's largest consumer goods manufacturers has been accused of "exploiting consumers" amid the falling value of the pound after a pricing row with Tesco left the supermarket low on household items such as Marmite, Flora and Persil.

Unilever is believed to have demanded a 10% price rise due to the falling value of sterling, halting deliveries to Tesco when it refused.

The stand-off has left the supermarket facing a shortage of brands such as Surf washing powder, Comfort fabric conditioner, Hellmann's Mayonnaise, Pot Noodle and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream.