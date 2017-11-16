£1m Lottery win 'means the world' to Draperstown couple

Northern Ireland's newest Lottery millionaires Catherine and Ciaran Kidd, from Draperstown, say their £1m win is "still sinking in."

The couple scooped the money in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker on Tuesday night.

Catherine and Ciaran Kidd who won 1m on the EuroMillions

They were presented with the cheque at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown earlier today.

It's not the first time they have been successful at the Lottery. Just two years ago they won £20,000 on the National Lottery.

The pair are planning to tell their four children about the win later today.

"It's unreal," said 38-year-old Catherine, a youth development worker, who did the £2.50 Lottery online and got Ciaran to check it out.

Machinest Ciaran (40) said the money "means the world" to them and they are looking forward to Christmas.