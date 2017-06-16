20-year-old hospitalised after attack by masked men at bonfire site

Police are appealing for information after a 20-year-old was attacked by two masked masked men armed with metal bars at a bonfire site last night.

Speaking about the incident, which took place in Newtownards, Detective Constable David Cameron said: “At around 9.15pm a 20-year-old man was at the bonfire site close to Blenheim Drive when he was approached by two masked males. These males set upon the victim with metal bars, causing bruising and a suspected fractured arm.

"The pair then made off.

"The victim is recovering in hospital this morning and is said to be in a stable condition.

"We know a number of people were in the area at the time of the assault and we are keen to speak to them. Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1269 15/06/17."

Information about this crime can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”