£250k funding boost for new community sports hub at Belvoir

Ulster Unionist Councillor Jeffrey Dudgeon has welcomed a cash injection of £250,000 for the first phase of a new multi-million pound community sports hub in Belfast.

The funding was allocated this week from Belfast City Council’s Belfast Investment Fund and has been awarded to a local partnership, which involves the Belfast Battalion of the Boys Brigade, Linfield Football Club and Belvoir Football Club.

The funding boost is part of a £4.5m project to modernise and transform the current Boys Brigade sports facility in Belvoir, in the south of the city.

Phase one of the project, costing a total of £1.5m will provide a new grass pitch for Belvoir FC, a full size 3G pitch for Linfield, the BB and the local community and a floodlit grass pitch with the same dimensions as Windsor Park.

Councillor Dudgeon, who was elected chair of the Council’s South Belfast Area Working Group, said: “This is a very positive development for the Belvoir area of South Belfast and enables this exciting project to get underway.

““I have been delighted to work with this partnership as the project gets off the ground and I look forward to seeing the plans develop in the months and years ahead.”

Also welcoming the funding allocation, Roy McGivern, director of Linfield Football Club said: “We are delighted to get the first tranche of funding for this project which will provide a state of the art training base for the growing Linfield Academy and also put in place modern facilities for the local community in South Belfast.

“It is a very positive development for Linfield Football Club also for our partners in the Boys Brigade and Belvoir FC.”