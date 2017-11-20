£4,500 of damage after vandals target eight hospital transport vehicles

Police have appealed for witnesses after a number of hospital transport vehicles were damaged at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital car park overnight.

Inspector Roy Burnside said: “Police received a report at 1.30am this morning, November 20, that eight vehicles had their windows smashed and were broken into some time last night.

“The total damage to the vehicles is estimated to be approximately £4,500.

“Significant disruption was also caused to many patients today who rely on the buses.

“Police at Tennent Street would appeal to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity at the car park last night, or who has information which could assist police with their enquiries, to contact 101 quoting reference number 58 of 20/11/17.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”