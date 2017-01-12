77 assaults on prison officers last year

Six prison officers at Magilligan Prison were assaulted last year: the lowest rate of assault in the North’s jail system.

Forty-nine officers were assaulted at Maghaberry, and 22 at Hydebank.

The 77 assaults took place between December 1, 2015 and November 30, 2016.

“Assaults in prison cover a wide range of violent incidents and it is not possible to provide a further breakdown by type,” said Justice Minister Claire Sugden.