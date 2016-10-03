£8,000 worth of cannabis seized

Four people have been arrested and cannabis with an estimated street value of £8,000 seized following searches of a number of houses in Portadown today (Monday, October 3).

The three men, aged 20, 24 and 31 and a 48-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply. A quantity of cash was also seized during the searches in Churchill Park. All four remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said: “Tackling the illegal sale and use of drugs is a priority for police and I welcome the recovery of this suspected cannabis today.

“I continue to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about the supply or use of illegal drugs.

“Anyone with any information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”