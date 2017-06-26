8 key parts of the Tory-DUP deal

The DUP has agreed a confidence and supply deal to support the Conservative minority government.

Here we look at the key parts of the deal:

1. There will be no change to the triple-lock on pensions. The Conservatives had set out plans in their manifesto to down-grade the protection to a double-lock.

2. Tory plans to introduce means-testing for the winter fuel allowance in most of the UK have been dropped.

3 An extra £1 billion in funding will go to Northern Ireland, mainly over the next two years, with £400 million earmarked for infrastructure projects, £200 million for improvement of the health service and the rest going on ultra-fast broadband, tackling deprivation, health and education pressures and mental health services.

4 The Nato commitment to spend at least 2% of national income on defence will be met.

5. Both parties have committed to implementing the Armed Forces Covenant "throughout the United Kingdom". The DUP has previously claimed the covenant has not been fully implemented in Northern Ireland.

6. The deal says the Conservative party will "never be neutral in expressing its support" for the Union but will "govern in the interests of all parts of the community" in Northern Ireland.

7. The DUP will have "no involvement" in the Government's political talks in Northern Ireland and "recognises the need for early restoration of inclusive and stable" devolved government.

8. The agreement covers the length of the Parliament but will be reviewed after each session.