A very 21st century Christmas song for the NI Children’s Hospice

A new song ‘Facebook Christmas’ by local band Rec-it (racket) could be a surprise hit this festive season, raising much-needed funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

It’s fantastically Christmassy, cleverly creative, a little cheesy – but wonderfully catchy and for a great cause.

Santa's little helpers in the shape of 'Rec-it' (racket) performing Facebook Christmas in aid of the NI Children's Hospice

The band’s frontman Cameron McIntyre has been writing poetry for charitable books over a number of years, but this is a new musical venture for a worthy charity he became acutely aware of after a chance encounter with a young neighhour in Newtownards.

“A few years ago I was out and began kicking a ball about with a young lad who lived a few doors down.

“It was around October time and, as he was about eight years of age, I asked him if he was looking forward to Christmas and what he was getting.

“He just said to me ‘I’ll not be here for Christmas.’ I asked him what he meant by that and he said: ‘I’ll be dead by then.’ He didn’t even get to Christmas, but I was taken aback by how brave he was,” Cameron said.

“That’s when it really hit me what the NI Children’s Hospice does for children faced with terminal illnesses so I hope we can give them a financial boost with the Christmas record.

“Their lives are shortened at such a young age – they don’t get the chance to fulfil their dreams about getting degrees, getting married, having children and so much more.

“For me, this is the most worthy charity imaginable.”

Cameron added: “I came up with the lyrics and the put the idea for a charity recording to a few people and we then formed the group around September.

“We want people to donate a minimum of £2.50 to download the song and you can buy the single in lots of different places, including Hillmount garden centre in Castlereagh, it will be in all the Hospice shops, and we’re trying to get it into other outlets as well.”

See the video for yourself at www.newsletter.co.uk and for further information go to www.facebook.com/facebkchristmas