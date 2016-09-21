Adams statement denies Spotlight allegations

Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams has released a statement emphatically denying the allegations made on Tuesday night’s Spotlight programme.

Mr Adams, who was accused by the BBC investigative programme of sanctioning the 2006 murder of British agent Denis Donaldson, claimed the allegations were part of the “British security agencies’ ongoing attempts to smear republicans”. The statement, which was issued by the Sinn Fein press office on Wednesday afternoon, said: “I specifically and categorically refute these unsubstantiated allegations.

Denis Donaldson was shot dead in County Donegal in 2006

“I will continue to support the family of Mr Donaldson to achieve truth and justice.

“Last night’s allegations are part of the British security agencies ongoing attempts to smear republicans and cover-up their own actions.

“There is a need for all these agencies to fully co-operate with the Ombudsman’s investigation into the role of the police in the events that led to the killing of Denis Donaldson and for the Gardaí to expedite their investigation to bring those responsible to justice.”

The allegation about the 2006 killing was made by a man who claimed he was also a paid state agent in the IRA. The man made a series of claims, on an anonymous basis, to Spotlight.