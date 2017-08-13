Addict Ant: I could have killed myself

Ant McPartlin has said he is “overwhelmed” by the support from fans after he revealed he nearly died as he battled depression, alcohol and substance abuse.

The TV star – one half of much-loved duo Ant and Dec – entered rehab in June after struggling with a two-year addiction to super-strength painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

Opening up for the first time since leaving rehab, he told The Sun on Sunday he was at the point where doctors said he could have killed himself.

McPartlin’s revelations triggered a flood of support online and he has now posted a message on Twitter saying: “Have to say I’m overwhelmed by everyone’s love, support and well wishes today.

“Thank you one and all.

“I’m sending all my love back.

“A xxx.”

In the interview, McPartlin explained how he had been hiding pills in different places to avoid his addiction being detected before a conversation with wife Lisa and TV partner Declan Donnelly got him on the road to recovery.

“I was at the point where anything – prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs – I would take,” he said.

“And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, ‘You could have killed yourself’.”

The issue came to a head earlier this year during Britain’s Got Talent when he delayed a second knee operation to continue working on the ITV show.

After undergoing surgery following the show’s final, McPartlin said he was “just done”, adding: “It was horrendous”.

He added: “Dec came around and he kind of knew it was at the point where I needed help.”

The star – who is now clean of all drugs other than paracetamol for the first time since 2014 – said: “Once I admitted I was in a bad way, they then helped get a team together because obviously I wasn’t in a fit state to do it myself.

“We had an hour’s conversation then I packed my bag and I went.

“I’m lucky because I have the means to do that. But there are a lot of people who don’t. So I’m very grateful.”