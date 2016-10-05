After just 10 months in business this Northern Ireland restaurant has made the Michelin Guide

It might only have been open for 10 months, but that hasn’t stopped a Northern Ireland restaurant from making the famed Michelin Star Guide.

Wine&Brine in Moira was opened last December by husband and wife team Chris and Davina McGowan and is one of 24 restaurants in Great Britain and Ireland to receive a coveted Bib Gourmand for the first time.

Thanks to the talents of Michelin Star-trained chef Chris, the County Down eaterie has won a host of awards including the Michelin Bib Gourmand which was announced this week.

The head chef’s skills were honed from 20 years of training with acclaimed chefs like Richard Corrigan, Pierre Koffmann and Gary Rhodes.

Chris, who will soon be on our screens competing in the Great British Menu for the third time, said: “To add Michelin Bib Gourmand status to the many other local and national awards we have received in the past few months is just incredible and a brilliant way of placing Moira right in the heart of Northern Ireland’s culinary map.”

He added: “Our tea, coffee, craft beer, local vodka and gin and liqueurs were all sourced within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant and our meat, fish and vegetables are all sourced locally in Northern Ireland.

“We are very proud of the excellent relationships we have established with our suppliers who understand our commitment and ethos of regularly changing menus in keeping with the produce that’s available at the time.”

Wine&Brine now sits proudly at the top table beside seven more Michelin accredited restaurants in Northern Ireland.

Both OX and Michael Deane’s Eipic retained their Michelin Star, while another Deane venture, Deane’s at Queens retained its Bib Gourmand. Other Belfast eateries to retain their Bibs were Bar + Grill at James Street South and Home. Meanwhile the Old Schoolhouse Inn in Lisbane and Fontana in Holywood also held on to their prestigious Bib Gourmands.