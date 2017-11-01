Aggravated burglary at Parochial House

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at the Parochial House on Chapel Road in Glenavy last night (Tuesday, October 31).

Detective Sergeant McIntosh said: “Police received a report just after 9:05pm that a short time earlier, at approximately 8:50pm, a masked male forced entry into the property and demanded money.

“No money was taken during the incident and the male subsequently fled. The male occupant, who was the only one in the house at the time, was not injured during the ordeal.

“The suspect is described as being between 5’6’’ and 5’8’’ tall and was wearing a dark coloured overcoat and wellington boots.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Chapel Road area between 8:45pm and 9.10pm last night and noticed any suspicious activity, or has information that may assist our investigation to contact detectives in Lisburn Criminal Investigation Branch on the non emergency number, 101, quoting reference 1609 31/10/17, or call Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”