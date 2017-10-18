Air Ambulance deployed after collision in Glengormley

The Air Ambulance has been deployed to Glengormley after reports of a pedestrian hurt in area.

The helicopter landed in Lilian Bland Park in the heart of the town after what police described as 'a one-vehicle road traffic collision' close to the junction of the Ballyclare Road and Antrim Road.

Ballyclare Road in Glengormley. Image: Google

The PSNI said motorists should avoid the area.

The Ballyclare Road remains closed and the condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time.