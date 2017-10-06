Air Ambulance tasked to Ballymena over 'sudden death' of Carniny man

Police have confirmed that the incident yesterday in which an air ambulance landed in a field in Ballymena was related to a non-suspicious sudden death in the area.

They said: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death of a man at an address in the Carniny Road area on Thursday afternoon. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A death notice from the family in today's edition of the News Letter.

It stated: McKelvey - October 5, 2017, (tragically) at his home, 52 Carniny Road, Ballymena, Adrian, dearly loved husband of Anne, devoted father of Stephen and grandfather of Dylan and Leah.

Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired for Pause, c/o James Stevenson & Son, 30 Cushendall Road, Ballymena. Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, son, grandchildren, Stephen’s fiancee Marie and the entire family circle.