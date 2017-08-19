Airline customers offered chance to change flights to Barcelona

Some airlines and holiday companies are offering travellers the option to fly home from Barcelona early after Thursday’s terror attack.

More than 1,400 people fly from Belfast to Barcelona and Girona – which is a gateway to the Spanish city – from Belfast International every week during the peak summer season.

easyJet, which operates the only direct route from Belfast to Barcelona, is offering any passenger not wishing to travel on flights to or from Barcelona in the coming days the opportunity to change their flight with no change fee.

Any fare difference will be charged. The offer is in effect until Tuesday.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims of the attack in Barcelona. The safety and security of its passengers and crews is always our highest priority.”

There is little chance that the Foreign Office will place Barcelona on the ‘no-go’ list. Therefore there is no obligation for travel firms to offer flexibility or refunds to people with holidays booked there.

Prior to the attack the Foreign Office warned: “Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Spain. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.”

A spokesperson for Belfast international Airport said yesterday: “All flights to Barcelona are operating as normal.”

• Ben Lowry, page 17