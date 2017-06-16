ALERT: Police issue traffic and travel warning to motorists in Belfast

Police have warned motorists that a number of events happening across Belfast this weekend may cause traffic disruption.

The PSNI has issued the following information and advice:

A number of diversions will be in place this evening (June 16) in the north Belfast area. This is due to a number of parades which may cause minor traffic disruption.

Road users are advised to expect delays in the Carlisle Circus/Clifton Street/Donegall Street areas between 6.00pm and 10pm. The Westlink will remain open, however diversions will be in place at the off-slips at Clifton Street until 8pm.

Delays are also expected in the Peters Hill / Shankill Road areas between 7.15pm and 8 pm and in the Twaddell Avenue / Woodvale Road areas between 6.30pm and 9pm.

Access to the Mater Hospital will be available throughout, but road users are advised to plan for potential delays.

In south Belfast, Belsonic continues concerts at Ormeau Park this evening, Saturday evening and Monday evening between 6pm and 11pm.

Police will be placing cones near the venue to minimise traffic disruption and secure emergency vehicle access to the venue. Motorists are advised to comply with these restrictions.

Restrictions will also be implemented on Ormeau Embankment during the events.

As a result, traffic delays can be expected in the Ormeau Road/ Ravenhill Road areas between 5pm and 8pm and then again between 10.30pm and 11.45pm on concert nights.