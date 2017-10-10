All creatures great and small flock to St Anne’s for pets’ service

All creatures great and small will be the centre of attention this Sunday when St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast holds a special service for animal lovers.

Owners are invited to bring along their dogs, cats, rabbits and even horses to the 3.30pm service which will also include a blessing for each of the pets.

The inspiration behind the animal-themed ‘pets’ service’ has been the well-documented love that St Francis of Assisi had for animals.

Dean’s vicar, Rev Canon Mark Niblock, said: “October 4 was St Francis of Assisi Day and this service, new to St Anne’s, is inspired by his love of animals.

“This is also the time of year when churches celebrate the harvest, and we want to reflect on the important place animals play in our lives at this service of thanksgiving and blessing.”

The short service will feature what the cathedral describes as “appropriate” organ music as well as the Cathedral Girls’ Choir.

It will also include a number of readings.

Canon Niblock said that in the past it was fairly common practice for people to bring their animals along to church services, so this “forward step” on the part of St Anne’s is also a reflection on the past.

He said: “This is an opportunity for people from Belfast and beyond to bring their pets along to engage with St Anne’s and have some fun.”

Owners have been reminded that the welfare of the animals is their responsibility, and that all pets must be kept under control.

Free parking is available beside the cathedral for anyone attending the special service.