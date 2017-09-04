Alliance ‘at sixes and sevens’ over Irish language act

TUV leader Jim Allister has accused the Alliance Party of being “all over the place” and “at sixes and sevens” when it comes to the issue of an Irish language act.

The scathing remarks come after Alliance appeared to send out conflicting messages regarding its stance on the contentious issue within a matter of days.

Alliance MLA Trevor Lunn yesterday criticised Sinn Fein for holding a protest outside the Bank of Ireland HQ in Belfast, following the bank’s decision to drop the Irish facility on their ATMs due to lack of demand.

However, just five days prior to this, Mr Lunn’s party colleague, Paula Bradshaw, was pictured alongside Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams at an event aimed at drumming up support for a stand-alone Irish language act.

Mr Allister has now called on Alliance to spell out where they differ from “the Irish language zealots”.

Crisis talks aimed at restoring the Executive are set to resume today, with Sinn Fein’s demand for a stand-alone act continuing to be at the heart of the political impasse.

But DUP MP Gregory Campbell believes the negotiations will prove fruitless as long as Sinn Fein clings to its “pre-condition” of a stand-alone act.

And he warned “there will be no Stormont” if republicans continue on their current trajectory.

In response, Sinn Fein described Mr Campbell as “the boy with his finger in the dyke, trying to stop the tide of equality, rights and respect”.

Alliance MLA Mr Lunn hit out at Sinn Fein after Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile and Fra McCann MLA took part in a protest outside the Bank of Ireland on Friday.

He said his party supported a “realistic and proportional” Irish language act, but added: “Attempts such as this to police the private sector cross an important line and will not help build confidence in the wider community.”

In response to Mr Lunn’s remarks, Mr Allister said Alliance was “clearly at sixes and sevens on an issue which they appear not to have thought through”.

The North Antrim MLA added: “It would appear Alliance are taking more than a little heat for their enthusiastic support for this costly and discriminatory legislation.

“It is incumbent upon them to spell out just where they differ from the Irish language zealots. Which of their proposals do they support and which do they oppose?”

Last week, Mrs Bradshaw was pictured alongside Mr Adams at a five-party ‘show of strength’ along with SDLP, Greens and People Before Profit.

Those present at the event – organised by Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge – claimed a stand-alone Irish language act was supported by a majority of Stormont MLAs.

Mr Allister branded the Alliance and Green parties “useful idiots”and claimed they were “falling over themselves to help Sinn Fein”.

The TUV leader added: “Mr Lunn cannot complain about the ‘spectre of an Irish language police’ a few days after his party appeared at an event organised by a group calling for just that.”

Responding to Mr Allister’s remarks, an Alliance spokesperson said the party has taken a “consistent approach in advocating a realistic and proportionate Irish language act.

“There are differences in our proposals and those from others, and also the aggressive and counterproductive way Sinn Fein are campaigning on the issue,” the spokesperson added.

“Equally, we will be critical of those, such as Jim Allister, who fail to acknowledge the nature of our society and who are determined to frustrate political progress and stability.”