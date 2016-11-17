Alliance call for Irish language role at city council

The Alliance Party says it is seeking to have an Irish language officer appointed at Belfast City Council.

Michael Long, the leader of the party’s council group, made the announcement as he unveiled its language policy at An Chulturlann yesterday, in the republican heartland of the Falls Road.

He said that the new officer would be tasked with “spreading the reach of the language”, which is something that “belongs to everyone”.

He also said they backed resources to promote Ulster-Scots too, and that “those who chose to use to do business with the Council in Ulster-Scots should be facilitated as far as possible”.