Alliance queries party posters deal

Lagan Valley Alliance Party MLA Trevor Lunn has challenged claims that a deal has been struck between parties in his constituency not to flood the area with candidate posters ahead of the pending election.

On Friday the DUP issued a press statement which it claimed was “from Alliance, DUP, SDLP and UUP Lagan Valley Constituency Parties”.

It said the parties recognised “the desire from the public to minimise disruption during this election campaign” and that engagement with the electorate will be “focused on the door step”.

The conditions were that after 6pm on 1st March candidates may place posters outside polling stations but that none will be placed on main roads or lamp posts.

DUP MLA Paul Givan announced the “voluntary arrangement” via Twitter on Friday “after engagement with Alliance, SDLP & UUP in Lagan Valley”. But Mr Lunn countered, also via Twitter: “Sorry but Paul Givans tweet on posters agreement in Lagan Valley is premature, this has not been signed off by all the Parties involved.”

UUP MLA Robbie Butler told the News Letter he believed the agreement would hold and that he had a “verbal agreement” with Mr Lunn on the matter on Wednesday, however Mr Lunn was not contactable on Sunday for comment.

Alliance Leader Naomi Long said on Facebook on Friday that there had been “no agreement” to issue the statement as not all parties had approved it at that point”.

The MLA said that “we need a ban on election posters” but added that there are “some technical issues that needed thrashed out”.