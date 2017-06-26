Alliance select replacement after Belfast councillor’s death

The Alliance Party has selected a new councillor to replace Mervyn Jones on Belfast City Council after the veteran representative died suddenly.

Peter McReynolds is to take up the vacancy left by councillor Jones, who represented the Ormiston area of east Belfast, following the discovery of the 66-year-old’s body at the start of the month.

It was found after he did not turn up to a council meeting where one of his colleagues was installed as Lord Mayor.

The party statement on Monday night said that Mr McReynolds is “well-known in the constituency through his work with Naomi Long MLA”.

Mr McReynolds said: “Mervyn Jones wasn’t just a colleague, he was a friend to everyone and an integral part of Alliance, especially our east Belfast team, who always stood firm in the courage of his convictions.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to serve the people of Ormiston and to be joining the pro-active Alliance team on Belfast City Council. As the third largest party, Alliance has effectively delivered for all citizens of Belfast, ensuring a fairer and welcoming society.”