Allister’s concern at Foster’s ‘talks progress’ claim

A message from Arlene Foster that “solid progress” is being made in talks with Sinn Fein “should concern all unionists,” Jim Allister has said.

The TUV leader made his claim following his DUP counterpart Mrs Foster’s tweet yesterday morning, which said: “Making solid progress in talks with SF. Differences remain. Any agreement must command support of unionists & nationalists alike.”

Mrs Foster posted the message after she made a joint appearance with Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill at the Tory party conference.

Mr Allister said: “Arlene Foster’s tweet that ‘solid progress’ is being made in the talks with Sinn Fein should concern all unionists.

“It has been clear for months that resolution can only happen if the DUP perform a monumental climbdown on Irish, with all the ramifications that will have for the British identity of Northern Ireland and the ability of non-Irish speakers to obtain employment in the Civil Service.

“It’s less than a fortnight since Sammy Wilson told us that a so-called ‘culture act’ was off the table. Has that now changed or are the DUP prepared to concede an Irish language act without even the fig leaf of a name change?”

Mr Allister added: “Having brashly decreed it would not ‘feed the crocodile’ and that it was ‘never, never, never’ to an Irish language act, the DUP is clearly weakening its stance and readying to pay the price.

“And for what? O’Neill’s telling comments this morning – ‘the north isn’t British’ – show that Sinn Fein would continue to use its position in government to destroy the place it governs.

“It’s time unionists woke up to the reality that Stormont has become a ratchet for stripping us of our Britishness.”