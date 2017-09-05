Allister urges no compromise over Irish language act

The TUV has published a document spelling out what it describes as the “dangers” and “far-reaching impact” of a proposed Irish language act.

In the wake of comments made by Gerry Adams reiterating Sinn Fein’s position that it would not return to devolution without a stand-alone Irish language act, TUV leader Jim Allister warned of the threat such legislation would pose to the “Britishness of Northern Ireland”.

And the party has now launched a social media campaign to oppose Sinn Fein’s vision for a stand-alone act.

North Antrim MLA Mr Allister said: “No matter how it is deceptively packaged, the inescapable purpose of an Irish language act is to hollow out the Britishness of Northern Ireland. It is political in its intent.

“Many of its proponents duck and dive on what an Irish language act would contain, but the game-plan is clear from the Sinn Fein consultation published in 2015 on its proposed Irish language act.”

Some of the proposals put out for consultation by the then Department for Culture, Arts and Leisure (DCAL) minister Caral Ni Chuilin in 2015 included:

• Irish to be defined as an official language in the north in such a way as to guarantee services through Irish on a par with those available through English;

• Provision conferring the right to speak the Irish language in legal proceedings;

• Provision to create the position of an Irish Language Commissioner to ensure that the Irish language is treated no less favourably than the English language;

• Provision for bilingual road signs to have the Irish content on a par with English.

Mr Allister said there was “no room for compromise” and urged a “robust rejection” from unionists and “everyone who recognises there are far more deserving priorities for public expenditure”.

He added: “Hence, in our publication we have set out the far-reaching impact of an Irish language act, recited how the Irish language sector is already generously feted, reminded the reader of the weaponisation of Irish by militant republicanism and how implementation would discriminate against non-Irish speakers in public service recruitment.”